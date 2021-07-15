Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $4,054,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,988,113. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.