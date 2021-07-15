VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,347.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

