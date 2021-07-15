Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,888,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.