Victor M. Clavelli Purchases 34,000 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Victor M. Clavelli purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.93 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

