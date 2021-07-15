Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.66.

VTXPF remained flat at $$36.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

