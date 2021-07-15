Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,676 ($34.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders bought 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370 in the last 90 days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

