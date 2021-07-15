Vidulum (VDL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $150,630.46 and $235.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

