VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $443,382.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. VIDY has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $443,382.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

