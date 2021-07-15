VIG (VIG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $698.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. VIG has a total market cap of $740,180.43 and approximately $698.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 464.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004260 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,238,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

