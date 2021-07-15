Viking Global Investors LP Acquires 105,320 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.31% of PVH worth $98,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,903,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,811. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

