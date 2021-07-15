Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.40% of Equitable worth $195,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 459,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

EQH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 83,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,961. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

