Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,420,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,910,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 7.60% of Pharvaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $68,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $67,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The firm has a market cap of $482.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

