Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 1,461,313 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,461,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,988,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.37% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,147. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

