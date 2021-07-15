Viking Global Investors LP Buys Shares of 750,057 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $391,275,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.17% of Netflix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.84.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The firm has a market cap of $241.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

