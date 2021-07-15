Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,247 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.34% of Royalty Pharma worth $89,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 324.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,080 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,406 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,263,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,153,000 after purchasing an additional 471,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 793,209 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 11,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,142. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,298,289 shares of company stock worth $56,373,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

