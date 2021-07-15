Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 776,666 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.61% of VeriSign worth $137,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in VeriSign by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $7,797,417. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.45. 2,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

