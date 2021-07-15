Viking Global Investors LP Has $448.64 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up about 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 2.66% of Avantor worth $448,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,776. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

