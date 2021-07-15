Viking Global Investors LP Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.11% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

