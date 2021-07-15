Viking Global Investors LP Has $560.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $24.15 on Thursday, hitting $3,657.53. 105,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

