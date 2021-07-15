Viking Global Investors LP Has $68.62 Million Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,778 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 4.64% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $68,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,111,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 209,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,635 shares of company stock worth $7,406,543 in the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,199. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.