Viking Global Investors LP Has $691.74 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316,710 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $691,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.37. The company had a trading volume of 543,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.74. The company has a market cap of $970.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

