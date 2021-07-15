Viking Global Investors LP Has $79.44 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,261 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Catalent worth $79,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,921. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

