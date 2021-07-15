Viking Global Investors LP Invests $117.53 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,530,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.40% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

