Viking Global Investors LP Invests $99.14 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 743,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,141,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,284. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

