Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $197.05 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 847,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,054,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.73% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12,627.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 84,224 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 274,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.65. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -559.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

