Viking Global Investors LP Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,637,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

