Viking Global Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,312,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.37% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

BAC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 1,190,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,291,380. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

