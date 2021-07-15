Viking Global Investors LP Sells 1,547,219 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,547,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $194,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.96. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

