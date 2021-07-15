Viking Global Investors LP Sells 165,433 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,433 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $937,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,547.24. 41,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,399.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.