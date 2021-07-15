Viking Global Investors LP Sells 5,518,781 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,518,781 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.71% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $170,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.