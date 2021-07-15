Viking Global Investors LP Sells 612,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 5.81% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $104,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

