Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,118,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,802,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,695. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

