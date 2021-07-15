Viking Global Investors LP Trims Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bilibili worth $49,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

BILI stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.50. 84,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,096. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

