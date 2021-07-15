Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Acquires $100,249.50 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 7,950 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,249.50.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 101.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

