Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000305 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041658 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.