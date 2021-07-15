VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.