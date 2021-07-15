VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.