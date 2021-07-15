Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399,653 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

NYSE V traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $247.96. 89,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $246.81. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

