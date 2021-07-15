Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 142,038 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,038 shares during the quarter. GX Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of GX Acquisition worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

GXGX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

