Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 193,512 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the quarter. IG Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of IG Acquisition worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGAC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.