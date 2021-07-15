Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 346,007 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Spring Valley Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 5.07% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SV remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

