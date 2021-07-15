Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,895 shares during the quarter. FG New America Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of FG New America Acquisition worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGNA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

FGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

