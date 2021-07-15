Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $18.56 Million in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,561,000. Extended Stay America accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY remained flat at $$20.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

