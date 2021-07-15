Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Cardtronics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cardtronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 947,776 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM remained flat at $$39.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

