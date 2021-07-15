Vivo Capital LLC Acquires 39,854 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.93% of Akero Therapeutics worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,027. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

