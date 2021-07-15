Vivo Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,871,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,404,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics comprises 4.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 10.66% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

