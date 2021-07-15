Vivo Capital LLC Has $47.87 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 7.67% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $47,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

