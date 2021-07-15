Vivo Capital LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,699,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,833,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,995,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,152,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

