Vivo Capital LLC Invests $9.52 Million in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,840,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 7.48% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 10,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.