Vivo Capital LLC Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,052. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $738.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

