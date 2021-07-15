Vivo Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 1,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,783. The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.